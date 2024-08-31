Roma in race with Galatasaray for Mario Hermoso: player to make decision soon

Roma are involved in a two-team race for ex-Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso.

After Kevin Danso’s failed medical and Tiago Djalo’s unsuccessful move to the capital, Roma are planning to recruit an important free agent signing to boost their defense.

On Daniele De Rossi’s request, the capital club have opened talks with Mario Hermoso who is still without a team despite being approached by Juventus, Inter, Napoli and Bologna in recent months.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard has an offer from Galatasaray waiting on the table, but has chosen to hold talks with Roma.

Hermoso is expected to make a decision soon.