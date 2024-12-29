Roma put Enzo Le Fée on the market

Roma may be getting ready to part ways with Enzo Le Fée after only a few months into his spell in the Italian capital.

The French midfielder is in fact not satisfied with his limited playing time under Claudio Ranieri.

Since Ranieri’s arrival, Le Fée has barely featured in any of Roma’s games.

According to La Repubblica, Roma’s solution to the problem is quite simple: put Le Fée on the transfer block ahead of the January window.

The intermediary agent, Diego Tavano, is offering the player around the league, but recent exchanges with several Italian clubs have not yielded the desired results.

An offer is expected from France where Le Fée would happily return.