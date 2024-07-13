Roma plot moves for wide pair Dahl and Riquelme

Roma are reportedly planning moves for two young wide players in 21-year-old Samuel Dahl from Swedish outfit Djurgardens IF and Rodrigo Riquelme from Atletico Madrid.

Roma exploring Dahl and Riquelme deals

Dahl is a player whom Roma should have no issues in snapping up, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. A full-back by trade, he has played every minute in all 13 of his side’s league fixtures so far this season, with Djurgardens currently sitting third in the Allsvenskan, seven points off the league leaders with two games in hand.

Roma will reportedly be able to complete a deal for Dahl at a cost of €3.5m, La Gazzetta dello Sport confirm.

Riquelme, meanwhile, still needs some convincing, although Roma feel they are in a position to offer him an enticing opportunity.

The 24-year-old returned to Atletico Madrid last summer, having spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Girona. He had spent the two seasons before that with Mirandes and Bournemouth in the Spanish and English second divisions.

Though he featured 34 times in LaLiga last season, Riquelme faces a potential issue with Diego Simeone’s tactics, as the Argentine has typically deployed a 5-3-2 system, which leaves little room for natural wingers.

He also faces challenges from recent revelation Samuel Lino for a place in Atleti’s starting line-up.

Riquelme is still on a fairly basic contract in Spain, reported to be earning an annual salary of €400,000. La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Roma are prepared to triple that figure in order to bring him to the Stadio Olimpico.