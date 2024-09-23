AS Roma owner Friedkin Group closing in on Everton takeover

As reported by Patrick Boyland of The Athletic, AS Roma owner The Friedkin Group (TFG) are close to reaching an agreement to take over Everton Football club.

According to advanced sources familiar with the situation – contacted by Bloomberg – talks between TFG Chairman Dan Friedkin and current Everton owner Farhad Moshiri are in advanced stages as the Texas-based group look to strike a deal.

The news comes despite TFG announcing in July that they would not be pursuing a deal to takeover the Merseyside club, having previously been in discussions to do so following Everton’s proposed deal with 777 partners falling through.

In a statement at that time, TFG said that “discussions [over a sale of the club} have concluded” and that both them and Moshiri “agree it is in both interests for Everton to explore alternative options.”

This was reportedly due to the roughly £600m external debt Everton owe to various lenders, including 777 and TFG.

TFG, who are owed roughly £200m, have insisted on being repaid if a takeover was completed by another party, amid fellow American John Textor also entering negotiations with Moshiri and frequently expressing his desire to takeover the club.

Textor, who’s Eagle Football Group also owns Brazilian side Botafogo, Belgium’s RWD Molenbeek, and Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon, and is a co-owner of Premier League side Crystal Palace, has looked like the front runner to be new Everton owner in recent weeks.

However, complications over his 45% stake in Palace have presented difficulties for the American Businesman, as Premier League rules require him to sell said stake before holding an interest in another member club.

As such, TFG and Dan Freidkin now seem to have overtaken Textor in the running to acquire Moshiri’s 94% stake in the Goodison Park side.

Moshiri has inserted £450m of unsecured shareholder loans into the club since 2016, but the Iranian businessman is unlikely to receive much, if any, of that amount in the sale of the club; due to Everton’s remaining debt, the funds needed to run the club day-to-day, as well as the approximate £50-60m still needed for the building of the new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium, which is expected to be completed by the beginning of next season.

Therefore, it remains to be seen exactly how much any deal to buy Everton would be worth, which would also need to be subject to regulatory approval by the Premier League before being officially finalized.

Meanwhile, TFG – who have just sacked Danielle De Rossi just four games into the season at Roma – would also need to solve Everton’s issues on the field.

Sean Dyche’s side have failed to win any of their opening four fixtures after drawing their first game away at Leicester City on Saturday, whilst only Wolves have conceded as many goals as their 14 so far.

After gaining their first point away at Leicester City on Saturday, The Toffees will look to secure their first win as they host Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace this coming weekend.

