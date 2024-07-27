Roma open talks with Almeria’s Marc Pubill

Roma are ready to further reinforce the team by bringing in an additional right-back.

The Giallorossi are currently working on several fronts at once and include the right-back position as one of their top priorities for this summer.

Among the many names that have surfaced in recent weeks, the most persistent one is that of Marc Pubill of Almeria.

The Spanish fullback is on Roma’s radar, reports Corriere dello Sport.

In fact, adds the newspaper, Roma have opened talks with the player’s entourage, meeting with him in recent days.

Meanwhile, Pubill is off representing Spain at the Paris Olympics.

Roma hope to secure a deal soon.