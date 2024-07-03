Roma offered Gabriel Sara by intermediary

Roma have been offered the services of Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara.

Over recent weeks the Brazilian midfielder has been strongly linked with a move away from England with Roma listed as a potential destination.

In fact, Il Messaggero reports that Sara was recently offered to Roma by an intermediary working in England.

The 24-year-old is supposedly the type of midfielder Roma are looking for: physically strong, quick in his step and with clear goal-scoring abilities resulting in 14 goals and 13 assists over the course of last season.

Roma are yet to respond to the intermediary’s proposal.

For the time being, the capital club seem to be evaluating the feasibility of a deal involving Sara.