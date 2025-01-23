Roma & Napoli Accelerate Talks for Diminutive Forward

Roma and Napoli have reportedly intensified talks for Giacomo Raspadori’s rumored switch to the Stadio Olimpico. According to Calciomercato, Claudio Ranieri’s charges are keen on bringing the 24-year-old to the capital this winter.

Raspadori has tumbled down the pecking order at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and wants out. Indeed, he has mostly played second fiddle to Romelu Lukaku this season. Antonio Conte has handed the former Sassuolo forward only 515 minutes of action.

However, it’s worth noting that Raspadori hasn’t been prolific in front of goal since swapping the Mapei Stadium for Napoli in 2022. He has only scored 13 goals and added nine assists across 94 appearances. That’s hardly enough for a player worth €32 million.

Perhaps a fresh chapter in Roma could help him regain form and confidence. But the Giallorossi must offload Eldor Shomurodov before closing the deal for Raspadori. Out of favor with Ranieri, the Uzbek striker could leave Rome in the final week of the January transfer window.

Shomurodov’s exit would make room for Raspadori. Juventus’ withdrawal after securing Randal Kolo Muani’s signature has handed Roma a decisive boost. Yet, they would still have to be wary of Atalanta’s interest in the diminutive forward.

Gian Piero Gasperini reportedly considers swooping for Raspadori after Nicolo Zaniolo failed to leave up to the billing. But Roma should have the upper hand as the player allegedly wants to join forces with Paulo Dybala and Artem Dovbyk.