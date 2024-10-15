Roma mark worst attacking output this season in years of American ownership

Roma mark worst attacking output this season in years of American ownership

Looking at the data, Roma has never started so badly since they have been under American ownership.

With only 8 goals scored in the first 7 games of Serie A, Ivan Juric’s team is struggling to finish, despite an average of 14.6 shots taken to score.

Only teams like Lecce, Cagliari, Venezia and Genoa have done worse.

The attack, as La Gazzetta dello Sport writes, is mainly supported by Artem Dovbyk, author of 3 goals, while other key elements such as El Shaarawy, Soulé and Pellegrini are still empty-handed.

Bad luck has also made itself felt, with 5 posts hit so far.

In all this, therefore, coach Ivan Juric is called upon to find quick solutions to reverse the trend and relaunch the Giallorossi offensive in the top of the table.

