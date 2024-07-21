Roma looking at out-of-favor Man City right-back Issa Kabore

Roma are keeping eyes open for further reinforcements this summer.

One of the capital club’s priorities remains the addition of another full-back.

With Zeki Celik rumored to stay as a back-up option on the right wing, Roma could look for another right-back to serve as the starter in De Rossi’s line-up.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester City’s Issa Kabore is among the listed options Roma are willing to consider.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Luton Town and is predicted to depart City due to lack of playing time under Pep Guardiola.

Kabore collected 2 assists in 24 appearances for Luton in the Premier League in 23/24.