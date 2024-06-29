Roma keen on Youssef En-Nesyri

Roma are reportedly one of the teams to have shown interest in Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Moroccan target man is said to be among the names that Roma are willing to consider in order to strengthen their attack ahead of next season.

With Romelu Lukaku and Andrea Belotti gone, and Tammy Abraham on his way out, Roma are prioritizing the addition of at least 2 new attacking players.

As reported by Corriere della Sera, En-Nesyri is a player Roma are keen on to add depth to their roster.

Last season he collected 20 goals and 3 assists in 41 appearances.