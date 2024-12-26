What Roma need in January transfer window: Early revolution?

Roma could drastically change their squad in the 2025 January transfer window, but the future of some of their stars, such as Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini, remains uncertain.

Roma have had a shocking start to the season and have already hired three coaches in 2024-25.

Claudio Ranieri’s appointment in November seems to have stabilised the team and the squad’s environment, but the Giallorossi will need to bring reinforcements in January to climb the table.

Multiple sources, including Corriere dello Sport, claim Roma have three priorities for the January transfer window: a right-back, a left-back and a centre-forward.

COMO, ITALY – DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Edoardo Goldaniga of Como 1907 battles for the ball with Paulo Dybala of AS Roma during the Serie A match between Como and AS Roma at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on December 15, 2024 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Roma need a potential starter on the right flank, where Zeki Celik has been a regular in the first part of the campaign.

The other two spots – left-back and centre-forward – will have to be filled by decent replacements for Angelino and Artem Dovbyk.

Furthermore, the Giallorossi could also get a new central defender, especially if Mario Hermoso leaves next month.

Roma are also expected to be quite busy on the sales front. Paulo Dybala has received an offer from Galatasaray, and the Giallorossi will not stand against his sale as long as the Turkish side makes a decorous offer.

Dybala only has six months left in his contract with Roma and he has a €12m release clause valid from January 1 to January 15, but Gala are not expected to match it.

The Turkish side must replace the injured Mauro Icardi and have offered Dybala a €10m-a-year contract until 2027.

Roma will also listen to offers for their captain, Lorenzo Pellegrini, but the Italy international has not received proposals for now.