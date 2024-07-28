Roma to hold key summit with Girona for Artem Dovbyk’s transfer

Roma are working to finalize an agreement with Girona for the arrival of Artem Dovbyk in the Italian capital.

The Giallorossi have identified the Ukrainian striker as their next starting forward for the upcoming season.

With Romelu Lukaku gone, Dovbyk is expected to take the reigns of Daniele De Rossi’s team and lead them into battle.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the player has already refuse all other offers and is only focused on Roma.

His entourage are mediating talks between Roma and Girona with the objective of sealing an agreement before the end of the month.

Roma’s executives confirmed the offer of 37 million in total between fixed fee and bonuses (33 million euros plus 4) and said they were willing to increase the percentage of resale in favor of the Spanish club up to 15%.

Girona, which has set a 40 million release clause on the player, is carefully evaluating Roma’s proposal.

Yesterday there were continuous contacts between the two clubs: it is probable that today the decisive summit will take place to unblock the situation and free the center forward by the end of the month, writes the newspaper.