Roma to finalize agreement for Dybala’s new contract in coming days

Roma want to draw up a new contract for Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine attacker is deemed an essential component of Daniele De Rossi’s squad and the coach’s wish is to extend Dybala’s stay in the capital.

Much has been said about Dybala’s future since he has only one year left on his contract with Roma.

According to calciomercato.com, Roma want to finalize the draft of a new contract in the coming days.

The Giallorossi’s objective is to complete a general agreement with the player prior to his wedding day on July 20th.

As reported by the news portal, the aim is to shut down all speculations about his future before his departure with a contract renewal, at figures of not less than €7 million net per year and an agreement until 2027.