Roma expected to sack Juric after Bologna game, ongoing contacts with Mancini – report

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma will likely sack Ivan Juric after Sunday’s Serie A match against Bologna and are already in talks with Roberto Mancini.

Roma boss Juric has a ‘99% chance’ of being sacked by Roma after tomorrow’s league game against Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Since replacing Daniele De Rossi in mid-September, the Croatian tactician has had four wins, three draws, and four defeats in 11 matches.

epa11707851 Coach Ivan Juric of Roma looks on ahead of the UEFA Europa League match between Union SG and AS Roma in Brussels, Belgium, 07 November 2024. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

Club owners Friedkins are expected to land in the capital in the coming hours to meet the coach and club director Florent Ghisolfi.

This may put even more pressure on Juric given that the last time the Friedkins travelled to Rome was to sack his successor, De Rossi. José Mourinho was also personally informed by club owners that he would be fired this past January.

According to Gazzetta, Mancini is among the leading candidates to replace Juric, as the club has already sounded out the availability of the ex-Italy coach, who has recently left the Saudi Arabia national team.

The pink paper claims that Mancini has demanded a two-year contract with an option for a further campaign.

At the same time, the Friedkins are also working on a new CEO, and Sassuolo’s Giovanni Carnevali seems to be their primary option.

Juric will address the media at a pre-match press conference at 12:00 CET.