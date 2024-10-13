Roma to duel for Everton’s Beto with Juventus

Roma are planning to go after out-of-favor Everton striker Beto in January.

The Giallorossi want an additional striker to serve as deputy to Artem Dovbyk.

At the moment, Eldor Shomurodov is being linked with an exit from the club, thus prompting Roma to begin their search for a replacement.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Beto is the hot name for the winter market, with Roma and Juventus ready to compete for the Portuguese striker.

After a lackluster season with only 5 goals in 33 games, the striker has ended up on the fringes of Everton’s project.

Now, both Italian teams see him as the ideal reinforcement for their offensive departments.

Roma, who want him as Dovbyk’s deputy, could take advantage of the good relationship with Everton, a team linked to the Friedkins.

However, Juventus has also set their sights on Beto, with the intention of using him as a replacement for Milik, who has been out of action since June.

Beto’s situation is becoming more and more interesting as the days go by. Juventus need a deputy for Vlahovic and could opt for a six-month loan, with Cristiano Giuntoli having already shown interest in the player during his time at Napoli.

Much will depend on Roma’s movements and the will of the Friedkins.