Roma director Florent Ghisolfi in close contact with Dovbyk’s agents

Roma are in continuous talks with Artem Dovbyk’s camp to try and seal an agreement.

As revealed by Il Messaggero, on Thursday, Dovbyk’s agents landed in the Italian capital and met with Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi.

The French executive carried forward talks meant to close an agreement for the contractual terms involved in Roma’s proposal for the Ukrainian striker.

Dovbyk appears to be Roma’s current top priority to replace Romelu Lukaku.

With Big Rom gone and less than one month to go until the start of the season, Roma are yet to appoint a new number 9.

Roma’s Ghisolfi and De Rossi are enthusiastic about the possibility of adding Dovbyk to their roster: the Ukrainian forward is coming off a season as La Liga’s best goal-scorer, with 25 goals, 10 assists in 41 appearances for Girona.