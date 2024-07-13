Roma confident in Villareal giving in for Alexander Sorloth

Roma are reportedly confident in getting a deal done for Villareal’s Alexander Sorloth.

The Norwegian striker, along with Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri, is one of the capital club’s top targets for the attack.

Sorloth concluded last season with 26 goals and 6 assists: a record that made Roma particularly keen on him in light of Romelu Lukaku’s departure.

According to Corriere della Sera, the Giallorossi are locked in talks with Villareal.

The Spanish giants are still asking for 38 million euros, but Roma confide in the player’s willingness to join them.

Sorloth has already agreed to terms with Roma and is keen on joining the Giallorossi.

This could make the difference, writes the newspaper, and force Villareal to accept around 30 million euros instead.