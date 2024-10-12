Rolesville football downs previously unbeaten Millbrook to take control of the conference
staff report
·2 min read
Rolesville made sure its homecoming crowd went home happy Friday night, thanks in large part to quarterback Braden Atkinson’s arm.
Atkinson, the Rams’ senior signal caller, passed for four touchdowns — three of which were for more than 40 yards — to lead Rolesville to a 35-0 win over previously unbeaten Millbrook.
The four touchdown strikes bring Atkinson’s season total to 22 against just one interception. His favorite targets on this night were Anthony Roberts and Jaedon Alford. Roberts accounted for TD grabs of 48 and 45 yards, while Alford snagged a 46-yard strike and a two-point conversion.
Atkinson’s other touchdown toss went to Gavin Waddell. Devon Thomas added a rushing touchdown late in the third quarter.
Rolesville (6-1, 2-0 Northern 4A) struck first early in the opening quarter when Atkinson found Waddell for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Atkinson completed the two-point conversion pass to Alford for an 8-0 Rams advantage.
Rolesville added to its lead in the second quarter. Atkinson tossed his second TD pass of the game, this time a 48-yard strike to Roberts. A failed two-point conversion left the score at 14-0, where it remained through halftime.
PJ Hartsfield Jr. had a chance to add to the Rolesville total later in the second quarter after intercepting a Millbrook pass, but the Rams’ drive stalled out.
If Millbrook (6-1, 1-1) thought it had a chance to make a game of it to begin the third, the Rams quickly put those thoughts to bed. Atkinson hit Roberts for a 45-yard TD and Alford from 46 to run the score to 28-0. Thomas’ run late in the third pushed the score to 35-0, where it remained.
The Rams are back at it next week, traveling to Knightdale, while the Wildcats will try to get back on track at home against Wakefield.
