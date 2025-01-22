Rōki Sasaki meets LeBron James, watches as Lakers star records 121st career triple-double

Sasaki announced last week that he intends to sign with the Dodgers.

Shortly before LeBron James posted his 121st career triple-double, he met with Los Angeles' newest star in Dodgers pitcher Rōki Sasaki, who announced last week that he would be signing with the reigning World Series champions.

The 23-year-old Japanese ace got an up close and personal look at the Lakers' 111-88 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night with courtside seats as James starred with 21 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Rōki Sasaki and Lebron James 🤯🤝



Sasaki then met with Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, who is also from Japan, and the two posed for a photo while making the "LA" hand sign. The Los Angeles crowd later gave the new Dodgers pitcher a welcome when he was shown on the arena scoreboard during a stoppage in play.

It also wouldn't be a celebrity visit to a Laker game without a personalized jersey either.

It was quite a night for Sasaki. He got to meet a superstar player and watch him make history as James became the second NBA player 40 years old or older to record a triple-double, joining Karl Malone.

Sasaki still has a few more weeks until Dodgers spring training begins with pitchers scheduled to report on Feb. 10. That's more than enough time to continue familiarizing himself with the city and get a real feel for what he can expect from Los Angeles as a sport town.