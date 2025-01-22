Advertisement

Rōki Sasaki meets LeBron James, watches as Lakers star records 121st career triple-double

Sasaki announced last week that he intends to sign with the Dodgers.

sean leahy
Contributing writer
·1 min read

Shortly before LeBron James posted his 121st career triple-double, he met with Los Angeles' newest star in Dodgers pitcher Rōki Sasaki, who announced last week that he would be signing with the reigning World Series champions.

The 23-year-old Japanese ace got an up close and personal look at the Lakers' 111-88 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night with courtside seats as James starred with 21 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

Sasaki then met with Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, who is also from Japan, and the two posed for a photo while making the "LA" hand sign. The Los Angeles crowd later gave the new Dodgers pitcher a welcome when he was shown on the arena scoreboard during a stoppage in play.

It also wouldn't be a celebrity visit to a Laker game without a personalized jersey either.

It was quite a night for Sasaki. He got to meet a superstar player and watch him make history as James became the second NBA player 40 years old or older to record a triple-double, joining Karl Malone.

Sasaki still has a few more weeks until Dodgers spring training begins with pitchers scheduled to report on Feb. 10. That's more than enough time to continue familiarizing himself with the city and get a real feel for what he can expect from Los Angeles as a sport town.