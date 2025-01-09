Rodrigo Bentancur: Tottenham midfielder provides update from hospital after head injury against Liverpool

Rodrigo Bentancur has assured Tottenham fans that he is “all good” after suffering a scary-looking injury against Liverpool.

There were worrying scenes during the early stages of Wednesday night’s second Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie in north London after the Uruguayan midfielder appeared to suffer a head injury while attempting a diving header from a corner just minutes into the game.

Bentancur landed horribly unchallenged as his head appeared to hit the floor and he stayed down on the pitch for around nine minutes in total, receiving medical treatment and oxygen before eventually being stretchered off.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital, with Tottenham announcing as the game continued: “We can confirm Rodrigo is conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks.”

Bentancur was replaced by Brennan Johnson, with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou saying after the full-time whistle: “I don't want to speculate because I don't really know either. All I know is he was conscious when he came off.

“Obviously it was some sort of head injury, but he was conscious when he was coming off the field. And he's been taken to the hospital for observation. But I'm not really clear on how it happened.

“It's not my area. Unless I get a doctor out here, I'm not going to speculate because it's just not fair on people around him. But it was a head injury. And there was concern from players out there so obviously there was something going on.”

Worrying scenes: Rodrigo Bentancur was stretchered off early during Tottenham’s win over Liverpool (Getty Images)

Bentancur has now provided his own update on social media, posting on Instagram in the early hours of Thursday morning a picture of himself in hospital alongside partner Melany La Banca as he smiled and gave the thumbs-up gesture while wearing a Spurs T-shirt.

“All good guys,” the caption read. “Thank you for the messages. Congratulations for the victory boys.”

Tottenham will take a 1-0 lead up to Anfield for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Liverpool on February 6 after teenage midfielder Lucas Bergvall’s timely first goal for the club late on sealed a memorable and much-needed morale-boosting victory for Postecoglou’s side.

However, the winner was mired in controversy, with Liverpool believing that Bergvall should not have been on the pitch to score it after avoiding a second yellow card for a challenge on Kostas Tsimikas just minutes before firing low beyond Alisson Becker and into the bottom corner following a long ball from debutant goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and great centre-forward play from Dominic Solanke.

It was a first win in five matches across all competitions for struggling Tottenham, who got revenge for their ruthless 6-3 home drubbing by the same opponents in the Premier League just before Christmas.

It also came with Postecoglou’s depleted side missing a total of 11 first-team players through injury, illness or suspension.

Tottenham won’t want to be without Bentancur for long, with the former Juventus star having only recently returned from a seven-game domestic suspension and then been banned again for last weekend’s defeat by Newcastle after collecting five yellow cards in the league this term.

Bentancur also suffered a head injury on the opening weekend of the season at Leicester, when he hit the floor hard after a sickening accidental clash with Foxes winger Abdul Fatawu and was stretchered off.

Spurs head to face non-league Tamworth in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday before then travelling to the Emirates Stadium for a huge midweek north London derby against Arsenal on January 15.