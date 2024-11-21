Rodri gives verdict on football’s age-old Messi v Ronaldo debate and names his GOAT

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated football for nearly two decades (PA)

The debate over who is football’s greatest ever player will run and run for decades to come, but the greatest player in the world right now, Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, is clear on who he believes is the true GOAT of the game.

Rodri collected the Ballon d’Or at a glamorous ceremony in Paris last month, pipping Real Madrid’s thoroughly unimpressed Vincius Jr to the prestigious prize, which recognises the outstanding player of the previous season.

It was the first year in which neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo featured in the 25-player shortlist since 2003, underlining their remarkable impact on the sport over two decades.

The duo have long been compared, although Messi’s instrumental role in Argentina winning the 2022 World Cup cemented his place in many minds as the outstanding modern player, leading to his eighth Ballon d’Or award compared to Ronaldo’s tally of five.

But Rodri has gone further, suggesting Messi is not only the best 21st century player but also the best of all time, outstripping Pele, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff and the other greats of the past.

Speaking to El Hormiguero, Rodri said: “Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time, without a doubt. Cristiano has managed to match Messi without [the same] natural talent. But those of us who have played against them can see the difference.

“We didn’t want Cristiano to step into the box because he was lethal there. But with Messi, the danger was everywhere on the pitch.”

Rodri’s own Ballon d’Or win was overshadowed by Real Madrid’s boycott of the ceremony after learning Vinicius had finishing second.

The Brazilian forward had been seen as the favourite to win for most of the build-up, but shortly beforehand, rumours emerged that Rodri had in fact claimed top spot in voting.

That led to Real Madrid opting against travelling with a delegation for the awards night, as is usually done, meaning even though they won in best men’s team, best coach (Carlo Ancelotti) and a shared award of the Gerd Muller trophy (Kylian Mbappe), nobody from the Santiago Bernabeu club was on hand to receive any awards, nor were any recorded messages sent in.

Following the culmination of the ceremony, where Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati won the Feminin award and Rodri claimed the men’s prize, Vinicius immediately posted on X “I'll do it 10 times if I have to. They're not ready.”