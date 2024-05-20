Rodri gives reason why Arsenal 'lack mentality' to win Premier League after Man City triumph

Rodri has taken a swipe at Arsenal and said their negative approach at the Etihad Stadium in March is why they lost out on the title to Manchester City.

City secured their fourth successive Premier League crown after beating West Ham 3-1 on the final day.

Arsenal pushed City all the way in the title race but Rodri has questioned their mentality and believes that was ultimately the difference between the two sides.

The Gunners showed little attacking intent when they secured a 0-0 draw at the Etihad and Rodri says that cost them. Man City went on to win their final nine games to pip Arsenal to the title by two points.

Asked what sets City apart from their rivals, Rodri told Optus Sport: “It’s the mentality.

“Great players are all over the leagues, all over the clubs. Arsenal also, they did an unbelievable season.

“But I think the difference was in [the head]. When they came here, when they faced us at the Etihad, I saw, these guys do not want to beat us. They just want to draw.

“And that mentality, we would not do the same way. And we caught it.

“In the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, eight games even though it is tough. It is in terms of mentality.”