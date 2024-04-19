Rockies to stop losing streak in game against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (9-10, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-15, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock (1-2, 7.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -133, Rockies +113; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Seattle Mariners as losers of five games in a row.

Colorado has a 2-4 record at home and a 4-15 record overall. The Rockies have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

Seattle has a 9-10 record overall and a 2-4 record in road games. The Mariners are 5-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has two home runs, 10 walks and 11 RBI while hitting .361 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Mitch Haniger leads Seattle with three home runs while slugging .477. Dominic Canzone is 7-for-24 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .254 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mariners: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bolton: 15-Day IL (general medical issue), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press