Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 2

Milwaukee Brewers (50-35, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-55, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 11.25 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, four strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-7, 5.82 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -122, Rockies +102; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Milwaukee Brewers, leading the series 1-0.

Colorado is 29-55 overall and 17-24 at home. The Rockies are 16-37 in games when they have given up a home run.

Milwaukee has a 50-35 record overall and a 23-22 record on the road. The Brewers are 21-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon is second on the Rockies with 31 extra base hits (17 doubles and 14 home runs). Brenton Doyle is 8-for-41 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 10 home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .296 for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 13-for-44 with a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .292 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (groin), Adael Amador: 10-Day IL (oblique), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Dunn: 10-Day IL (back), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press