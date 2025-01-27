Rockets vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Houston Rockets play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Houston Rockets are spending $5,400,752 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $6,219,501 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 27, 2025
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC SPORTS BOSTON
Away TV: Space City Home Network
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
