Rockets play the Knicks for cross-conference game

New York Knicks (3-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on Houston for a non-conference matchup.

Houston went 41-41 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rockets averaged 7.8 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

New York went 50-32 overall with a 23-18 record on the road a season ago. The Knicks averaged 16.7 points off of turnovers, 16.3 second-chance points and 28.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Steven Adams: day to day (knee).

Knicks: Precious Achiuwa: out (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press