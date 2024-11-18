Robins makes swift return to Coventry

Mark Robins will return to Coventry this week, less than a fortnight after being sacked by the Sky Blues.

The former City manager will collect an Honorary Doctorate from Coventry University, who are honouring Robins for his contribution to the community, in addition to the impact on the football club.

The 54-year-old led Coventry to within a penalty kick of the Premier League and to four Wembley visits over a seven-year span in his second spell in charge of the club.

He will become an Honorary Doctor of Administration at a ceremony at Coventry Cathedral later this week.

“It is said that all good things come to an end but it is right that we acknowledge the enormous and positive impact Mark has made here in Coventry,” said Professor John Latham CBE, Vice-Chancellor of Coventry University.

"Mark Robins has played a crucial role in helping Coventry City come out of a dark few years and helped restore pride and belief among the fan base.

"His outstanding leadership and dedication to Coventry stretches further than just on the football pitch and we are proud to bestow this honour upon him for his contribution both on and off the field over the past near decade."