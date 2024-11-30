Roberts expects Swansea to take advantage of Pompey woes

Former Wales striker Iwan Roberts expects Swansea City to take full advantage of Portsmouth's struggles this season when the sides meet on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

The Swans rose to 11th in the Championship after beating Derby County 2-1 on Wednesday, while Pompey are bottom.

John Mousinho's side have seen their last two league fixtures - against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall - postponed, meaning they have not played since beating Preston North End 3-1 on 9 November.

But Roberts believes Swansea's recent improvement in front of goal will stand them in good stead.

"Portsmouth are 24th in the league and have the second worst defensive record in the division," he told Dros Frecwast.

"They were meant to play on Wednesday night, but the lights at Fratton Park weren't working, so their game against Millwall was postponed.

"They'll be a bit more fresh, but they've only won two games this season.

"It was probably the best half an hour we've seen from Swansea at Derby.

"Their scoring record hasn't been great, but all of a sudden, they've scored five goals in two games.

"Even though Swansea have lost two of their last three at the Swansea.com Stadium, against Millwall and Leeds, after what I saw the other night, great goals from Zan Vipotnik and Ronald as well, I would expect Swansea to beat Portsmouth."