Robert Saleh returns to 49ers as defensive coordinator

Robert Saleh and the San Francisco 49ers are reuniting, the team announced Friday night shortly after the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the reunion was happening.

He was expected to be named the 49ers' next defensive coordinator, The Athletic reported Thursday.

Saleh previously oversaw San Francisco's defense from 2017–20 until becoming the head coach of the New York Jets. He was fired by the Jets five games into this past season with a 2–3 record after compiling an 18–33 record over the previous three seasons.

Saleh was reportedly going to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their head coach opening. But he didn't travel to Jacksonville as it became apparent that the Jaguars were focused on hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the position, according to reports.

In 2019, Saleh's third year as DC, San Francisco had the NFL's second-best defense, allowing an average of 281.8 total yards and 169.2 passing yards per game, and gave up the third-fewest points in the NFC. In his final season with the 49ers, his defense ranked fifth in the NFL.

Only two players — linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa — remain from when Saleh was last with the 49ers. However, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, linebackers coach Johnny Holland and defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks were all on the staff during Saleh's previous tenure.

This past season, the 49ers ranked eighth in total defense, allowing 317.4 yards per game under Nick Sorenson. Yet the defense also gave up 436 points, the fourth-highest total in the NFL and Sorenson was fired after the season.

In addition to Saleh, the 49ers publicly disclosed two formal interviews for the defensive coordinator position. Those candidates were assistant head coach Brandon Staley (previously the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2021–23) and Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend.