Robert McCray, Zimi Nwokeji both score 14 to lead Jacksonville over Central Arkansas 72-62

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray and Zimi Nwokeji scored 14 points apiece to guide Jacksonville to a 72-62 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

McCray and Nwokeji both grabbed five rebounds for the Dolphins (11-7, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Stephon Payne III finished 5 of 9 from the floor and scored 11.

Layne Taylor finished with 20 points for the Bears (5-14, 1-5). Cole McCormick had19 points and Brayden Fagbemi scored 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press