Robert MacIntyre wins 2024 RBC Canadian Open with dad Dougie on the bag

It was a special week for Robert MacIntyre.

The Scottish lefty, seeking his first victory on the PGA Tour, added his dad, Dougie, at the last minute as his caddie this week and the father/son duo proved to be a solid combo, as MacIntyre finished off his week north of the border by winning the 2024 RBC Canadian Open by one stroke over France’s Victor Perez.

Bobby Mac opened his week with a 64 and after back-to-back 66s, he held a four-shot lead after 54 holes, the fifth golfer to hold such a lead on the PGA Tour this season.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes managed to grab a share of the lead on the front nine Sunday but MacIntyre zoomed back up by four at the turn and went on to a final-round 68 to finish 16 under to become the fifth player from Scotland to win on the PGA Tour since 1940. He joined fellow countrymen Sandy Lyle, Paul Lawrie, Martin Laird and Russell Knox.

MacIntyre, who sunk a 21-foot birdie at No. 11 to stretch his lead to as many as five, is the first winner of a PGA Tour event with his father on his bag since Heath Slocum won the 2005 Sanderson Farms Championship with father Jack. He also became the 16th lefthander to win a PGA Tour event.

Bogeys at Nos. 12 and 13 cut his lead to two but McIntyre held strong down the stretch after making a birdie at No. 15. Perez made an 11-foot right-to-left birdie at 18 for a final-round bogey-free 64 for a career-best runner-up finish. Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim also shot matching 64s to tie for third.

But with three top-15s in his last five starts, including a T-8 at the PGA Championship, MacIntyre was trending. He has won twice on the DP World Tour in addition to representing Team Europe in the Ryder Cup. He was in the hunt at the 2019 and 2021 British Opens as well as the 2024 PGA Championship.

The other 54-hole, four-shot leaders who won this season are Jake Knapp at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Akshay Bhatia at the Valero Texas Open, Chris Gotterup at the Myrtle Beach Classic and Davis Riley a week ago at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

MacIntyre earned a first-place check for $1.638 million and 500 FedEx Cup points at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

Golfweek’s Adam Schupak contributed to this article.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek