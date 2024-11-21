Robbie Gould questions hash position on Cairos Santos' blocked field goal

Having his 46-yard field goal blocked in the closing moments of the Chicago Bears' Week 11 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Cairo Santos has been much discussed this week. With an opportunity to end the Bears' losing streak against their bitter rival last Sunday, Santos and the team were on the wrong end of another heartbreaking loss.

The biggest question following the loss is why the Bears didn't run another play to try and get into better field position, rather settle for where they were and kick a 46-yard attempt. Although it was relatively in range for Santos, not running another play has come with plenty of criticism, and former legendary Bears kicker Robbie Gould had his own thoughts on the blocked field goal, including the placement of the ball on the left hash opposed to the right.

"I can appreciate Eberflus talking about getting the ball closer," Gould said. "What I don't understand is why are we not talking about putting the ball on the right hash, when Cairo kicks every single one of his extra points and most of his field goals, when they get in those situations from the right hash. He didn't once talk about that."

.@RobbieGould09 on Cairo Santos' blocked kick being from the left hash.



On Wednesday, Eberflus was asked again about not putting the ball on the right hash, and he said that they gave no consideration to moving the ball to the position more used by Santos.

"That was not," Eberflus said. "There was not. We feel good with our decision there."

Also on Wednesday, Santos himself was asked about the hash position of the ball and said that if it were up to him, he would've preferred it on the right compared to the left.

The blocked kick was not a direct result of which hash the Bears were kicking from. However ...



Cairo Santos told me this afternoon he would have ideally preferred to kick from the RIGHT hash instead of the left. #DejaBlue — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) November 20, 2024

It's yet another questionable decision by Eberflus during the Bears losing skid, leaving more questions than answers in a season that is quickly slipping away for the team.

