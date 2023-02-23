Rivalry Series: Canada caps thrilling reverse sweep with blowout win over USA

Canada blew out the United States 5-0 to complete a reverse sweep and take home the 2022-23 Rivalry Series. (Getty Images)

Team Canada put on a hockey clinic against the United States on Wednesday, cruising to a dominant 5-0 win to complete the reverse sweep in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series.

Blayre Turnbull scored twice and Laura Stacey provided three helpers in the second period to blow the Americans out of the water. Ann-Renée Desbiens stood tall in net, backstopping Canada's conquest with a 25-save shutout.

United States starting goaltender Nicole Hensley was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots. Backup Maddie Rooney came in to finish the game, allowing two goals on 10 shots.

After losing the first three games of the Rivalry Series, each of which took place on American soil, the Canadians rattled off four wins in a row — outscoring the U.S. 10-1 over the final two meetings — to claim the bragging rights over their neighbours to the south.

No Poulin, no party

Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin reminded hockey fans why she is the best women's hockey player in the world — and maybe the greatest ever — with her series-leading fifth goal.

Jamie Lee Rattray found the trailing Poulin open in the slot, and the 31-year-old made no mistake, sniping top shelf to double Canada's lead early in the second period.

CAPTAIN CANADA STRIKES 🚨



Marie-Phillip Poulin rifles one home to give Canada a 2-0 lead early in the 2nd period.#RivalrySeries pic.twitter.com/Lj03i84xMf — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 23, 2023

Unable to stop her by legal means, the Americans resorted to some physical play in an attempt to throw the superstar off her game as she got mixed up with defender Megan Keller late in the third period.

Tempers flare between Marie-Philip Poulin and Megan Keller late in the 3rd.#RivalrySeries pic.twitter.com/jSMolYNztb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 23, 2023

Poulin dominated play, standing out with her speed, high IQ and elite playmaking abilities to once again lead her country to a memorable win over its American rivals.

Desbiens shuts the door

Ann-Renée Desbiens was at her brilliant best on Wednesday, saving all 25 shots directer her way for a shutout in the decisive game of the Rivalry Series.

With the win, Desbiens improved her record to 2-1 in the series after recording a 14-save win in Canada's victory in the sixth meeting with the U.S. in Trois-Rivières on Monday.

Turnbull-Stacey-Clark line dominates for Canada

Team Canada's third line was by far its best on the night, with Blayre Turnbull, Laura Stacey and Emily Clark combining for seven total points. Turnbull was lethal in front of the goal, potting two tallies 32 seconds apart in the second period as the Canadians pulled away.

Blayre Turnbull tips home the Laura Stacey shot to give Canada a 3-0 lead 🚨#RivalrySeries pic.twitter.com/Pax9PRHdsQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 23, 2023

TURNBULL SCORES AGAIN 🚨



32 seconds later, Blayre Turnbull has her second of the night.#RivalrySeries pic.twitter.com/VkJED4uuD4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 23, 2023

The trio are part of a 12-player group who appeared in all seven games of the series, obviously cooking up some chemistry that paid off in the final clash with the Americans.