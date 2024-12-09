Rival watch: Borussia Dortmund face major injury crisis ahead of Barcelona clash

Barcelona will have an opportunity to further solidify their position in the top eight of the UEFA Champions League table, as they take on Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The Catalans, though, are going through a difficult phase and will require luck on their side, if they are to prevail against last season’s finalists.

Fortunately, it appears fortune has favoured Barça, as Dortmund are dealing with a major injury crisis heading into this affair.

Dortmund’s injury crisis ahead of Barça clash

As reported by Diario AS, Dortmund practically have just one centre-back heading into the Barcelona clash this midweek.

With Niklas Sule and Waldemar Anton out injured, Nico Schlotterbeck is the only real centre-back option available at the expense of Nuri Sahin.

Borussia Dortmund face injury crisis ahead of Barcelona tie (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

The Dortmund coach, therefore, could be forced to play Emre Can as centre-back, alongside Schlotterbeck.

Maximilian Beier, meanwhile, was forced off during the weekend draw with Borussia Monchengladbach. He will be out, joining the list of absentees.

Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi, too, have had struggles with injuries in the recent past.

However, in a rare positive for Dortmund, it appears both have somewhat recovered from their ailments and could be in the squad for the Barcelona game.

Whether or not either of them starts, however, remains to be seen, as Sahin would presumably want to take a more cautious approach.

All in all, Dortmund are in a poor run themselves and with so many key players missing due to injuries, it will be interesting to see whether or not Sahin’s men can sustain their good form at home.