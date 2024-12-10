Rising Cowboys star DeMarvion Overshown reportedly has torn ACL, MCL and PCL, putting his 2025 season in jeopardy

DeMarvion Overshown's season is over. His availability for 2025 is in doubt.

The rising Dallas Cowboys star suffered tears to the ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee during Monday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN's Todd Archer reports. Archer's report follows up a statement from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirming that Overshown will undergo season-ending surgery.

"I don't know at this time the time date on his rehab, but I just can't tell you how bad I feel for him," Jones told 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning.

The news is a devastating blow to Overshown, who's broken out as a rising star during his first healthy NFL season. A second-year linebacker selected in the third round of the 2023 draft, Overshown missed his entire rookie season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

He recovered in time for the start of the 2024 season and has developed into one of the Cowboys' most valuable players. He's second on the team with 90 tackles and is one of the team's best playmakers on defense.

In 13 games, including 12 starts, he's recorded five sacks, eight tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception that he returned for a touchdown against the Giants on Thanksgiving.

Overshown's injury occurred during the second half of Dallas' 27-20 loss to the Bengals. His right leg got pinned underneath a pile of players during a tackle.

Overshown needed help off the field and was immediately ruled out for the game.

The Cowboys dropped to 5-8 with the loss and remain well out of the NFC playoff picture.