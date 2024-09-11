Rico Lewis says England performance vs Finland would lead to Pep Guardiola anger at Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would ‘have a bit of a go’ at Rico Lewis for the way he played for England against Finland on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old, who has established himself as Manchester City’s mainstay right-back during the opening stages of the new season, secured a call-up to the England senior national team for a second time in his young professional career.

Interim head coach Lee Carsley is certainly familiar with the talents of Lewis from his time working in England’s youth set-up, and rewarded the Manchester City academy graduate with both a call-up and his first start at Wembley Stadium.

Operating originally from left-back against Finland this week, Rico Lewis was able to carry over his confidence and form from Manchester City into a Three Lions shirt, whilst also further showcasing his ability to vary in position across 90 minutes.

Speaking on the subject of his flexibility to roam throughout the field for England in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday night, Rico Lewis admitted that the freedom would lead to Pep Guardiola ‘having a go’ at him should it happen at Manchester City.

“I think Pep would have a bit of a go at me if I did that, because he obviously wants to be so controlled,” Rico Lewis said after starting under the Wembley arch at let-back, before roaming into midfield and combining with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right-wing at one stage.

The teenage full-back continued, “It was just in the moment. You can always trust your teammates on the other side to deal with it if something happens.”

Rico Lewis will face a fresh battle when he returns from international action this week, with Kyle Walker reaching full match readiness for Manchester City and the veteran defender fully-rested having not been selected for England action over the last fortnight.

Pep Guardiola may choose to further reward Rico Lewis with yet another start however, given the way the academy graduate has performed in all of Manchester City’s opening four competitive matches thus far.

Brentford are the Premier League champions’ next opponents as Thomas Frank’s side visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, before attentions then turn to the Champions League in a repeat of the 2023 Final as Inter travel to England in the League Phase of the competition.