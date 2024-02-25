Ricky Turcios casts doubt on quick UFC rebooking with ‘unprofessional’ Raul Rosas Jr., who ‘disrespected the Bushido code’

Ricky Turcios got about as close as a UFC fighter can get to a fight without fighting, and he’s not happy about it.

Saturday, Turcios (12-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) was geared up and ready to walk out to fight Raul Rosas Jr. on the main card of UFC Fight Night 237 in Mexico City. However, minutes before the walkout, it was announced Rosas (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) had withdrawn from the fight due to illness.

It was announced on the broadcast and later by UFC CEO Dana White that the Rosas-Turcios matchup was rebooked for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 238 in Las Vegas. Turcios called the announcement “fake news” in an Instagram story he later deleted.

“Last night, Rosas Jr. said no fight literally 5 minutes before the walkout to the fight in the octagon,” Turcios wrote on Instagram. “Rosas Jr said no to facing me in front of hid 20,000 Mexican fans in Mexico City. Rosas Jr. disrespected the Bushido code, very unprofessional. Ricky ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ wins in Mexico City. Viva Mexico! Thank you to all my friends and family and all the fans. Love you all.”

It’s not unheard of for the UFC to announce plans for bookings without both sides of the contracts signed. The status of the Rosas-Turcios booking has not yet been made official by the UFC, but if the rebooking goes down Saturday like White said, it is expected to be at a catchweight.

