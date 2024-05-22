Advertisement

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fined $75K after brawl with Kyle Busch at NASCAR All-Star Race

shane connuck
·1 min read

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got fined.

The driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet received a $75,000 fine on Wednesday morning after initiating the heated fistfight following Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Stenhouse Jr. threw a right hook at Kyle Busch following the race, and a brawl making national headlines ensued.

Busch did not receive any penalties.

Stenhouse Sr. receives indefinite suspension

The father of the recent Daytona 500 champion was suspended indefinitely.

Richard Stenhouse was in the middle of the fight on Sunday night, when he appeared to land a few swings of his own on Busch.

Oct 7, 2023; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) followed by driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) during Cup practice and qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
Crew members suspended

Clint Myrick, the mechanic for the 47 team, received an eight-race suspension from NASCAR (through Pocono in mid-July).

Keith Matthews, Stenhouse team’s tuner, got a four-race suspension (through Iowa next month).

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ryan Blaney, left and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., right, enjoy time together prior to the running of the NASCAR All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Stenhouse Jr. was knocked out of the race in the early laps of the race.
