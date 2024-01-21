Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim and other big names miss cut at 2024 American Express
There’s something special brewing in La Quinta, California.
Thanks to a third-round 12-under 60 at La Quinta Country Club, amateur Nick Dunlap (27 under) holds the outright lead at the American Express. Dunlap made 10 birdies and an eagle on the par-5 6th (his 15th hole of the day). If he goes on to win Sunday, he’d be the first amateur to win on Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991.
Sam Burns is alone in second at 24 under, and Justin Thomas is 23 under, solo third and four back.
While the college kid is tearing it up, there are several big names heading home a day early after missing the 54-hole cut.
Here are several big-name players who won’t play in the final round of the American Express.
SC: Stadium Course
LQCC: La Quinta Country Club
NT: Nicklaus Tournament Course
Kevin Kisner (1 over)
Round 1: 2 over (74), SC
Round 2: 3 over (75), LQCC
Round 3: 4 under (68), NT
Rickie Fowler (2 under)
Round 1: 2 under (70), LQCC
Round 2: 4 under (68), NT
Round 3: 4 over (76), SC
Robert MacIntyre (5 under)
Round 1: 1 under (71), LQCC
Round 2: 3 under (69), NT
Round 3: 1 under (71), SC
Michael Block (6 under)
Round 1: Even (72), SC
Round 2: 1 under (71), LQCC
Round 3: 5 under (67), NT
Joel Dahmen (7 under)
Round 1: Even (72), LQCC
Round 2: 3 under (69), SC
Round 3: 4 under (68), NT
Tom Kim (11 under)
Round 1: 3 under (69), NT
Round 2: 1 under (71). SC
Round 3: 7 under (65), LQCC
Billy Horschel (11 under)
Round 1: Even (72), SC
Round 2: 4 under (680), LQCC
Round 3: 7 under (65), NT
Matt Kuchar (11 under)
Round 1: 1 over (73), NT
Round 2: 5 under (67), SC
Round 3: 7 under (65), LQCC
Shane Lowry (12 under)
Round 1: 5 under (67), LQCC
Round 2: 5 under (67), NT
Round 3: 2 under (70), SC