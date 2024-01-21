Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim and other big names miss cut at 2024 American Express

There’s something special brewing in La Quinta, California.

Thanks to a third-round 12-under 60 at La Quinta Country Club, amateur Nick Dunlap (27 under) holds the outright lead at the American Express. Dunlap made 10 birdies and an eagle on the par-5 6th (his 15th hole of the day). If he goes on to win Sunday, he’d be the first amateur to win on Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

Sam Burns is alone in second at 24 under, and Justin Thomas is 23 under, solo third and four back.

While the college kid is tearing it up, there are several big names heading home a day early after missing the 54-hole cut.

Here are several big-name players who won’t play in the final round of the American Express.

SC: Stadium Course

LQCC: La Quinta Country Club

NT: Nicklaus Tournament Course

Kevin Kisner (1 over)

Kevin Kisner tees off on 10 to start Round 2 of The American Express at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Round 1: 2 over (74), SC

Round 2: 3 over (75), LQCC

Round 3: 4 under (68), NT

Rickie Fowler (2 under)

Rickie Fowler plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the 2023 American Express at Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Round 1: 2 under (70), LQCC

Round 2: 4 under (68), NT

Round 3: 4 over (76), SC

Robert MacIntyre (5 under)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland reacts on the first green during the third round of The American Express at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 20, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Round 1: 1 under (71), LQCC

Round 2: 3 under (69), NT

Round 3: 1 under (71), SC

Michael Block (6 under)

Michael Block watches his tee shot off the first tee on the PGA West Stadium Course during the first round of The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Round 1: Even (72), SC

Round 2: 1 under (71), LQCC

Round 3: 5 under (67), NT

Joel Dahmen (7 under)

Joel Dahmen stares down a putt on the 7th hole of the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023.

Round 1: Even (72), LQCC

Round 2: 3 under (69), SC

Round 3: 4 under (68), NT

Tom Kim (11 under)

Tom Kim lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the 2023 American Express at La Quinta Country Club in a Quinta, California. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Round 1: 3 under (69), NT

Round 2: 1 under (71). SC

Round 3: 7 under (65), LQCC

Billy Horschel (11 under)

Billy Horschel of the United States walks the first fairway during the third round of The American Express at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 20, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Round 1: Even (72), SC

Round 2: 4 under (680), LQCC

Round 3: 7 under (65), NT

Matt Kuchar (11 under)

Matt Kuchar of the United States walks off the 18th green during the first round of The American Express at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 18, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Round 1: 1 over (73), NT

Round 2: 5 under (67), SC

Round 3: 7 under (65), LQCC

Shane Lowry (12 under)

Shane Lowry reads his putt on the ninth green during the first round of the The American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1: 5 under (67), LQCC

Round 2: 5 under (67), NT

Round 3: 2 under (70), SC

