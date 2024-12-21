USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Rickey Henderson played for these nine teams in his 25-year MLB career

Rickey Henderson, who died Friday at age 65, was the standard on the basepaths, setting numerous major league records for stolen bases, including the career mark of 1,406 and the modern single-season record of 130 in 1982.

Henderson, a 10-time All-Star and 1990 American League MVP, also has the MLB record of 2,295 career runs and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009 on the first ballot.

Henderson played for nine different teams, including four stints with the Oakland Athletics and two for the San Diego Padres. He won World Series titles with the 1989 Athletics and 1993 Blue Jays and played his last MLB game in 2003.

Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is introduced at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York on July 24, 2016.

What teams did Rickey Henderson play for?

Oakland Athletics (1979–1984)

New York Yankees (1985–1989)

Oakland Athletics (1989–1993)

Toronto Blue Jays (1993)

Oakland Athletics (1994–1995)

San Diego Padres (1996–1997)

Anaheim Angels (1997)

Oakland Athletics (1998)

New York Mets (1999–2000)

Seattle Mariners (2000)

San Diego Padres (2001)

Boston Red Sox (2002)

Los Angeles Dodgers (2003)

