Rickey Henderson: Big leaguers mourn death of MLB's all-time steals leader

Rickey Henderson was the platonic ideal of a leadoff hitter, not to mention beloved as a person. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

The MLB world lost its all-time leader in stolen bases on Saturday with the death of Rickey Henderson, who was among baseball's brightest stars of the 1980s and '90s.

Henderson will always be remembered as the man who stole 1,406 bases, a mark that might stand as one of MLB's true unbreakable records. The active player closest to that mark is Starling Marte with 354, approximately a quarter of Henderson's total.

However, Henderson was so much more than a demon on the basepaths. He had power, with 297 career home runs. He had plate discipline, retiring as MLB's all-time leader in walks with 2,190 (only Barry Bonds has surpassed that mark). He had Gold Glove defense and won two World Series rings. And he had a larger-than-life personality while still being as generous as any star:

My favorite Rickey Henderson anecdote. Playoff teams get a set postseason bonus pool to distribute “shares” of. A full share for a World Series winning team in the 2020s goes for ~$500k, and Rickey wanted to give that equivalent to every employee who could really use that money. pic.twitter.com/LLZGNLQG0y — Foolish Baseball (@FoolishBB) December 21, 2024

The A's praised every part of what made Henderson great while announcing his death:

Rickey Henderson is one of the greatest baseball players of all time. His on-field accomplishments speak for themselves, and his records will forever stand atop baseball history. He was undoubtedly the most legendary player in Oakland history and made an indelible mark on generations of A’s fans over his 14 seasons wearing the Green and Gold.

For those who knew him personally, Rickey was much more than a franchise icon and a Baseball Hall of Famer. He was a friend and mentor to every player, coach, and employee who passed through the Oakland Coliseum or played a game on the field that came to bear his name.

We are shocked and heartbroken by his passing. His loss will be felt not only by A’s fans but also by baseball fans around the world. The entire A's organization sends its sincere condolences to Rickey’s family and loved ones at this time.

When a league loses a player like that, his peers feel it. Even before news of Henderson's death was confirmed, tributes poured in from Henderson's past teammates, opponents and coaches in the big leagues, not to mention all the players who came up idolizing him.

Dave Winfield, Henderson's Hall of Fame teammate on the New York Yankees, was the first to do it:

Rickey Henderson was a dream to hit behind as teammate and a nightmare for a catcher as an opponent. He was one of the most generous, hysterical and gracious human beings..He will be sorely missed..Prayers for his soul and family..#MLB #HOF pic.twitter.com/nL7tJeDIrE — Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) December 21, 2024

Sad day for our Hall of Fame family with the passing of Rickey Henderson one of the greatest to ever play the game you’ll be dearly missed Brother RIP Rickey 😢🙏 — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) December 21, 2024

RIP Rickie Henderson! This is just devastating to our baseball community. Rickie was always the engine to my era. Always joking with us making me laugh constantly. One of the greatest to ever do it all on the field. The HOF want be the same for me.God Bless his family🙏🏾#Legend — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) December 21, 2024

It was an honor to be in the same uniform with Rickey Henderson. He was the most entertaining and dynamic player I ever saw. R.I.P. Rickey U were the Greatest! — Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) December 21, 2024

So sad to hear of the passing of Ricky Henderson. My condolences to his family , friends, former teammates and fans. Lots of great leadoff hitters have played the game of baseball, but Ricky arguably was the best ever. What a distinction…RIP Ricky — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) December 21, 2024

Nothing better then having conversations with the great Ricky Henderson. Today is a sad day for baseball. We will miss you!

Thank you for always taking care of me in Oakland. RIP#24 — Yonder Alonso (@YonderalonsoU) December 21, 2024

RIP Rickey my condolences to the Henderson family. One of the best to ever do it. — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) December 21, 2024

I’m heartbroken at the news about the legend Rickey Henderson. To be able to be taught by someone I idolized as a kid, it meant so much that he took time to teach so many of us. — Josh Reddick (@JRedDubDeuce) December 21, 2024

Heavy heart today with this news. Being teammates with him my rookie year was incredible. The banter was real. The wisdom was endless. I was lucky enough to wear #23 next to his #24 virtually everyday. So many stories coming out of that season. Gonna miss you my man. 👊🏻 https://t.co/OMNySBnQGz — AJ Hinch (@ajhinch) December 21, 2024

Sad day Rickey Henderson was an absolute legend!! Loved every second I was around him. R.I.P — Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) December 21, 2024

Rickey Henderson was an incredible man. A legend who was so much more approachable than his image would have you think. From playing cards in the clubhouse to picking his Hall of Fame mind about holding runners, Rickey would share his wealth of knowledge with ease. RIP Rickey. 💔 — Jerry Blevins (@jerryblevins) December 21, 2024