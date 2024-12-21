Advertisement

Rickey Henderson: Big leaguers mourn death of MLB's all-time steals leader

jack baer
Staff writer
·5 min read
OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 5: Rickey Henderson addresses the crowd during a pregame ceremony introducing the first members of the Oakland Athletics Hall of Fame prior to the game between the Athletics and the New York Yankees on September 5, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Yankees 8-2. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)
Rickey Henderson was the platonic ideal of a leadoff hitter, not to mention beloved as a person. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

The MLB world lost its all-time leader in stolen bases on Saturday with the death of Rickey Henderson, who was among baseball's brightest stars of the 1980s and '90s.

Henderson will always be remembered as the man who stole 1,406 bases, a mark that might stand as one of MLB's true unbreakable records. The active player closest to that mark is Starling Marte with 354, approximately a quarter of Henderson's total.

However, Henderson was so much more than a demon on the basepaths. He had power, with 297 career home runs. He had plate discipline, retiring as MLB's all-time leader in walks with 2,190 (only Barry Bonds has surpassed that mark). He had Gold Glove defense and won two World Series rings. And he had a larger-than-life personality while still being as generous as any star:

The A's praised every part of what made Henderson great while announcing his death:

Rickey Henderson is one of the greatest baseball players of all time. His on-field accomplishments speak for themselves, and his records will forever stand atop baseball history. He was undoubtedly the most legendary player in Oakland history and made an indelible mark on generations of A’s fans over his 14 seasons wearing the Green and Gold.

For those who knew him personally, Rickey was much more than a franchise icon and a Baseball Hall of Famer. He was a friend and mentor to every player, coach, and employee who passed through the Oakland Coliseum or played a game on the field that came to bear his name.

We are shocked and heartbroken by his passing. His loss will be felt not only by A’s fans but also by baseball fans around the world. The entire A's organization sends its sincere condolences to Rickey’s family and loved ones at this time.

When a league loses a player like that, his peers feel it. Even before news of Henderson's death was confirmed, tributes poured in from Henderson's past teammates, opponents and coaches in the big leagues, not to mention all the players who came up idolizing him.

Dave Winfield, Henderson's Hall of Fame teammate on the New York Yankees, was the first to do it:

