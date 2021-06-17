Rick Carlisle tells Mavericks he won't return to coach team next season

The Dallas Mavericks continue to undergo a complete makeover this offseason. Longtime coach Rick Carlisle has reportedly told the team he will not return as its coach next season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rick Carlisle -- who led Dallas to the 2011 NBA championship -- informed Mavericks owner Mark Cuban today that he won't be returning as coach next season, Carlisle told ESPN. Carlisle had two years left on his contract. He spent 13 seasons as Mavericks coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 17, 2021

Carlisle has been with the team for 13 seasons. He led the team to its 2011 NBA championship. In his 13 seasons with Dallas, Carlisle has a 555-478 record. He still had two more years left on his current contract with the team.

In a statement, Carlisle said it was completely his decision to walk away from the team.

Rick Carlisle statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/zdKA8sWa4Y — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 17, 2021

The news comes a day after the Mavericks parted ways with general manager Donnie Nelson. It comes three days after team owner Mark Cuban shut down a report suggesting there was unrest between star Luka Doncic and a team executive.

Will Rick Carlisle join another team?

While Carlisle didn't reveal whether he would continue coaching, Wojnarowski has already mentioned Carlisle as a candidate for the six openings around the NBA. Carlisle has a history with both the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers. He served as an assistant coach with Portland for three seasons in the '90s. Carlisle also coached the Pacers for four seasons before going to Dallas.

As for the Mavericks, assistant Jamahl Mosley could be an option.

Story continues

Mavs assistant Jamahl Mosley is on the list of coaching candidates from me and @brohrbach. Curious if the Mavs go in that direction with Carlisle stepping down https://t.co/hwRLfWMQWl — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 17, 2021

Mosley reportedly has support from Doncic, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

More from Yahoo Sports: