Richarlison injury: Ange Postecoglou issues update on fresh Tottenham setback

Ange Postecoglou has offered an update on Richarlison after a fresh injury setback suffered by the Tottenham forward.

The former Everton frontman had been battling a knee problem of late, returning off the bench in last month’s north London derby defeat by Arsenal before starting against Chelsea and scoring as a substitute in last weekend’s losing effort against Liverpool at Anfield.

Richarlison looked set to be available to feature again for Tottenham in Saturday’s home Premier League clash with Burnley, only for fresh injury fears to arise on Friday evening after he was left out of the Brazil squad confirmed for next month’s Copa America tournament in the United States.

Selecao boss Dorival Jr said: “Richarlison has a calf injury. It has not yet been made official by the club, but we contacted the player and he informed us."

Richarlison was then absent from the matchday squad named by Spurs to take on relegation-threatened Burnley, with head coach Postecoglou providing his own update on the player’s condition.

Speaking to the BBC, the Australian said: “Yeah, he picked up, in the last action of training yesterday, a calf injury and we’re not too sure.

“He’s gone for a scan so we’ll wait and see what the outcome is, but not available for today.”

Setback: Richarlison has been sent for a scan on a calf injury suffered in Tottenham training (Getty Images)

Richarlison has started only 18 of Tottenham’s 36 Premier League matches so far this season, scoring 12 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions amid more transfer links involving Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old will be fit to play any part at home to Manchester City on Tuesday night in what is a pivotal fixture in the title race. Spurs end the campaign away at relegated Sheffield United next weekend.

Tottenham are already without the likes of Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Ben Davies, Fraser Forster, Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon for the remainder of the season as they look to keep alive their fight with Aston Villa for a fourth-place finish and Champions League qualification for next term.