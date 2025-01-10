Rice hosts Temple following Mashburn's 22-point game

Temple Owls (9-6, 1-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-5, 2-1 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits Rice after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 22 points in Temple's 80-79 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Rice Owls have gone 6-1 in home games. Rice is fourth in the AAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 3.1.

The Temple Owls are 1-1 in conference matchups. Temple averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Rice is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Temple allows to opponents. Temple scores 13.5 more points per game (79.3) than Rice gives up to opponents (65.8).

The Rice Owls and Temple Owls match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is averaging 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Rice Owls.

Mashburn is scoring 20.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Temple Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rice Owls: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Temple Owls: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press