Rhythmic gymnastics at 2024 Paris Olympics: How it works, Team USA stars, what to know

Here's what you need to know about rhythmic gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

When did rhythmic gymnastics become an Olympic sport?

Rhythmic gymnastics, which combines elements of dance and traditional gymnastics, was added as an individual sport in 1984 and joined the Olympic program as a team event in 1996. It is now the only all-female sport that remains in the Summer Games.

How does Olympic rhythmic gymnastics work?

In the individual event, gymnasts perform four routines, using a different apparatus – it’s ribbon, hoop, ball and clubs for Paris – for each one. They receive scores for difficulty, artistry and expression, and the three are added together for the final total.

The top 18 gymnasts in qualifying advance to the final. Expect to see scores in the 130s from the medal contenders in the final.

Evita Griskenas will be the lone American competing in rhythmic gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the team event, five gymnasts from the same country compete together. Their first routine is with the same apparatus (for Paris, it’s the hoop) and the second is with a mix of apparatus (three ribbons and two balls for Paris). The top eight teams in qualifying advance to the final, where you can expect scores in the upper 60s from the medal contenders.

Who are the top Team USA athletes in rhythmic gymnastics?

Evita Griskenas is the only American who qualified. She advanced to the all-around final at the 2022 world championships.

What's the international landscape in Olympic rhythmic gymnastics?

Russia is the powerhouse in rhythmic gymnastics, winning gold in both the individual and team events at every Olympics from Sydney in 2000 through Rio in 2016. Since the breakup of the Soviet Union, Russia has won at least one medal in both the individual and team competitions.

That streak ends in Paris, with Russia banned from the Games for its invasion of Ukraine. Look for other European nations to fill the void in both events – Bulgaria, Germany and Italy, in particular.

