Rhymes' OT TD, Miles' 2 sacks help carry Southern to a 31-24 win over Prairie View A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Kendric Rhymes raced 25 yards to the end zone on Southern's first play of overtime and Jelani Davis sacked Prairie View A&M quarterback Cameron Peters on back-to-back plays to end the game and lift the Jaguars to a 31-24 win over the Panthers in a Southwestern Athletic Conference battle on Saturday night.

CJ Russell scored on a 4-yard run with 2:32 left in regulation to pull Southern even at 24-24 and Willie Miles forced overtime by blocking a 52-yard field goal attempt by Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez as time expired.

Prairie View scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns, including Peters' 45-yard pass to Christiful Herron with 20 seconds left to take a 14-3 advantage at intermission. Peters added a 72-yard touchdown to Coby Cavil midway through the third quarter as the Panthers built a 24-16 lead with under six minutes left.

Neal Bodden found Quay Davis for the two-point conversion following Russell's touchdown to knot the game at 24-24.

Bodden was 16-of-29 passing for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Kobe Dillon had eight carries for 77 yards to lead a Southern (2-2, 1-0) ground game that amassed 191 yards on 35 carries.

Peters was 9-of-20 passing for 193 yards to lead Prairie View (1-3, 0-2), but the Panthers' ground game was held to just 109 yards on 54 carries.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press