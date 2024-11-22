Rex Ryan's pitch to coach the Jets again is actually brilliant

Dec 21, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan coaches against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Jets 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-180480 ORIG FILE ID: 20141221_jla_ae5_291.jpg

If I'm Woody Johnson, I'm listening very hard to Rex Ryan making his pitch to come back and coach the New York Jets again.

While speaking to ESPN New York's Bart & Hahn, Ryan -- now with ESPN -- he made a pitch that was pretty darn good.

"There’s way too much talent on this team to play the way we’ve been playing. Period. And how hard can you get a guy to play? That’s the thing. Like, nobody’s seen a team gonna play the way as hard as this team’s going to play in the future, trust me. If I’m the guy. Trust me."

Listen to this whole thing and tell me you don't agree.

ICYMI on @BartAndHahn:



Do the New York Jets need to blow it up?



Rex Ryan doesn't think so. pic.twitter.com/Xoi9V1NnVi — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) November 21, 2024

LET'S GO EAT A GOSHDARN SNACK!

More NFL!

Greg Newsome rips George Pickens after fight with 3-word tweet

A Patriots fireworks show? In this economy? and the best bets of NFL Week 12

12 photos of the gorgeous, surprising snow game between the Steelers-Browns

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Rex Ryan's pitch to coach the Jets again is actually brilliant