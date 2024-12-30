BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the Discovery Communications portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775007209 ORIG FILE ID: 823212952

Rex Ryan, New York Jets coach ... again?

We went over this in November -- the former Jets coach made his pitch while on ESPN New York radio, and it was one that actually sold me. It didn't sell our Mike Sykes, who wrote this at the time about Ryan and the Jets: "These two sides need to run away from each other as fast as they can. Remember that last chaotic tenure? Ryan only had two winning seasons with the Jets and went 46-50 overall. During his last year there, the team went 4-12 and have only had one winning season since."

Now, Ryan told ESPN New York "that he expects to speak with the Jets for their head coaching opening after the regular season ends," per Jake Asman. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added "Actually a possibility, believe it or not, as a candidate who could be interviewed."

That's something! That means he might truly be a candidate. This just keeps getting wilder. On one hand, I get it -- he's a prime motivator, one who could be like Dan Campbell with the Detroit Lions.

On the other hand ... is this roster ready to compete in the state it's in? Would Ryan help? It's just wild.

Actually a possibility, believe it or not, as a candidate who could be interviewed. https://t.co/l2Vfeu9a5a — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Rex Ryan is really a Jets coaching candidate, which is just wild