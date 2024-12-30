Rex Ryan is really a Jets coaching candidate, which is just wild
Rex Ryan, New York Jets coach ... again?
We went over this in November -- the former Jets coach made his pitch while on ESPN New York radio, and it was one that actually sold me. It didn't sell our Mike Sykes, who wrote this at the time about Ryan and the Jets: "These two sides need to run away from each other as fast as they can. Remember that last chaotic tenure? Ryan only had two winning seasons with the Jets and went 46-50 overall. During his last year there, the team went 4-12 and have only had one winning season since."
Now, Ryan told ESPN New York "that he expects to speak with the Jets for their head coaching opening after the regular season ends," per Jake Asman. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added "Actually a possibility, believe it or not, as a candidate who could be interviewed."
That's something! That means he might truly be a candidate. This just keeps getting wilder. On one hand, I get it -- he's a prime motivator, one who could be like Dan Campbell with the Detroit Lions.
On the other hand ... is this roster ready to compete in the state it's in? Would Ryan help? It's just wild.
