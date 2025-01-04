Rex Ryan to interview for Jets head coach job Tuesday: Reports

A Rex Ryan return to the New York Jets' sideline is very much on the table, according to the latest reports.

Saturday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets' former head coach was set to interview with his old team for its head coach vacancy on Tuesday. This latest piece of news comes less than a week after Ryan said he "expected" to get an interview to return to New York.

Ryan, 62, currently serves as an analyst for ESPN and has made common appearances on programs such as "Get Up" and "Sunday NFL Countdown." He coached the Jets from 2009-2014, compiling a 46-50 record with two AFC championship appearances in six years.

Sources: Former #Jets coach Rex Ryan is set to interview with the Jets on Tuesday, an opportunity for Ryan to state his case to his old team.



Ryan, a current ESPN analyst, has publicly stated his desire for the post he once held. He went 46-50 for NYJ with a 4-2 playoff record.

Ryan went on to coach the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and 2016. He has not coached in the NFL since the Bills fired him before their final regular-season game in 2016.

Rex Ryan coaching record

Ryan served as an NFL head coach for two different teams – the Jets and the Bills – over an eight-year span from 2009 to 2016. Here's how his coaching record looked over the years:

Jets years (2009-2014)

2009: 9-7; made playoffs, lost in AFC championship game

2010: 11-5; made playoffs, lost in AFC championship game

2011: 8-8; missed playoffs

2012: 6-10; missed playoffs

2013: 8-8; missed playoffs

2014: 4-12; missed playoffs

Overall record with Jets: 46-50 in the regular season; 4-2 in the playoffs

Bills years (2015-2016)

2015: 8-8; missed playoffs

2016: 7-8 (fired before Week 17); missed playoffs

Overall record with Bills: 15-16

In his eight years as an NFL head coach, Ryan holds a 61-66 record in the regular season and 4-2 record in the playoffs.

