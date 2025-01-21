🎥 Revisiting some of Barcelona's best moments against Benfica

🎥 Revisiting some of Barcelona's best moments against Benfica

Barcelona have enjoyed a stellar Champions League group stage so far.

In the revamped competition, the Blaugrana are currently second in the extended table having lost just once in six matches.

They now go to Lisbon later to face Benfica, a team they have plenty of history against in the competition.

Let's take a look back at some of Barça's best moments against the Portuguese side.

What are your score predictions for later?

📸 PHILIPPE DESMAZES - 2006 AFP